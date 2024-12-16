Number 9: Susan Fassbender & Kay Russell - Twilight Café

This is one that an algorithm suggested, possibly influenced by my recent listening choices of obscure 1970s and 80s artists.
I was surprised I had never heard of this, because back in 1981 when it reached Number 21, I did follow the charts and watch Top of the Pops etc. Not having heard the song before nor even heard of the artists I looked them up to read the sad story that Fassbender committed suicide in 1991.
It seems that although this song made the charts and led to television appearances, the next two singles failed to repeat this success, the record company decided not to go ahead with an album and Fassbender and Russell left the music industry and started families.
That seems to have been the way it was back then. Nowadays, when recorded music makes so little money, musicians earn their living by performing live and finding other income streams. Back then live performance was done first to obtain a recording contract and afterwards to promote records. Touring was a loss-making activity. So presumably after this brief brush with fame, there was no choice but to head back into normal life.
It seems that many years later the act's surviving member, Kay Russell, collected demos and arranged for them to be released. I would highly recommend it, but I wonder if their music didn't belong to any obvious style or genre and their songwriting output was quite varied contributed to their not achieving sustained commercial success.
Whichever way, there does seem to be some online recognition of their output, including a Facebook Fan Page, which appears to be run with involvement of Fassbender's family. Sadly, Kay Russell died earlier this year and I can't help but wonder whether that unhappy news might have been what pushed this track up the algorithm and on to my screen.
Anyway I have enjoyed discovering and listening to the song, yet in view of what was to come the second verse feels all too poignant:
The music grabs me, spins me round and around
My spirit soars, no longer smashed to the ground
The cares and worries of a busy day
Just slide across me as I start to play
