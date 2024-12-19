Number 6: Pernice Brothers (featuring Neko Case) - I Don't Need That Anymore

Now I'm back on the more familiar ground of indie, Dylan-influenced music that I think of as the sort of thing I listen to.
Despite the moniker, the Pernice Brothers are really a vehicle for Joe Pernice, a songwriter who has previously recorded as a solo artist and as the Scud Mountain Boys and Chappaquick Skyline (an album under the latter name being described by one critic as 'terminally-depressed orchestral pop musings', which sums it up quite nicely).
The fact that he wrote a song about BS Johnson made me take to Pernice immediately, whatever he happened to be calling himself at any given time and he can be depended on for thoughtful, intelligent lyrics even if all a little downbeat. I see the line-up has at some point included James Walbourne, who is the current lead guitarist of The Pretenders as well as Richard and Linda Thompson's son-in-law. This only increases my positive feelings towards the band.
This year's album Who will you believe maintains the consistently high standards of his output, with this song, featuring the excellent Neko Case, being its outstanding track. I can only find an audio track but this is one worth savouring without the intrusion of video.
