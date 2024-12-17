Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Number 8: Justin Hayward - Forever Autumn

My theme of nostalgic and retrospective listening in 2024 continues.

I never really got into the Moody Blues, nor indeed musical versions of pioneering science fiction novels, but remember this coming out when I was starting to take an interest in the charts as a 12-year-old in 1978. This was before I realised that my peer group would disapprove of my liking such stuff and that I should keep quiet about it.

Anyway as the leaves began to fall this year I compiled a playlist of autumn-related songs, including this one that I ended up playing over and over as if to atone for years of denial. The video is not of the original but a live version recorded last year with Justin Hayward's current band. It includes an introduction in which he relates the story of how he came to record the song.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)