Number 8: Justin Hayward - Forever Autumn

My theme of nostalgic and retrospective listening in 2024 continues.
I never really got into the Moody Blues, nor indeed musical versions of pioneering science fiction novels, but remember this coming out when I was starting to take an interest in the charts as a 12-year-old in 1978. This was before I realised that my peer group would disapprove of my liking such stuff and that I should keep quiet about it.
Anyway as the leaves began to fall this year I compiled a playlist of autumn-related songs, including this one that I ended up playing over and over as if to atone for years of denial. The video is not of the original but a live version recorded last year with Justin Hayward's current band. It includes an introduction in which he relates the story of how he came to record the song.
