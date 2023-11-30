Watford forever: 'Rock’n’roll flamboyance meets suburban sobriety'

Despite the Warner Studios and Harry Potter World being a leading local attraction, Watford itself has not often featured as a setting for major motion pictures and the like.
But maybe that is about to change! I see that in a recent book review in The Times, Robert Crampton commented:
If John Preston hasn’t already sold the film rights to this book, he surely will soon. Watford Forever is the heartwarming story of the collaboration and friendship between English football’s oddest couple, Elton John and Graham Taylor: rock’n’roll flamboyance meets suburban sobriety in the bad old days of the 1970s. (£)
Given the public appetite for dramas based on unlikely friendships, it's a wonder no one thought of this before.
Certainly, those of us who lived in Watford during the Graham Taylor-Elton John era could hardly help but feel that the club was achieving something special that reflected positively on the town and helped change the image of football for the better.
