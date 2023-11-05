So farewell then, Worthington White Shield

With hindsight
this wasn’t very logical. If disagreement with some of an organisation’s policies
was an impediment to joining, I would never have signed up to the Liberal party
back in the day nor have spent much of the last four decades campaigning for
the Lib Dems and serving as a councillor.
Anyway,
having gathered that CAMRA had adopted a more broadminded approach, this year I
did join and have received the first copy of the excellent Beer magazine
that is a benefit of membership.
It brings
the sad
news, however, that the famous Worthington White Shield pale ale is being
discontinued by its owner Molson Coors.
Back in the
day White Shield was celebrated as the one bottle-conditioned beer on general
sale – even if it was not easy to find. I learned about it because it had been
adopted as a favoured beer by the rugby club where my dad played. On one occasion
he turned up just as the delivery driver arrived and was told that the club was
the largest customer in the country for White Shield. The second biggest was a hotel
in Devon where club’s players stayed on their Easter tour.
Over the
years whenever I’ve seen White Shield on sale, I’ve never failed to buy a
bottle or two. Yet in truth it was more its uniqueness as real ale in a bottle
that made me buy rather than anything exceptional about the taste – nice enough
though it was. It was always a rare find, never properly promoted, each time it
seemed to have been brewed at a different location and its specialness was reduced
with the explosion of craft and micro breweries, many of which sell live beer
in bottles.
Still, it
is sad to see it go and if it really is not to be revived the CAMRA article is
a worthy obituary.
