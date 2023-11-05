Sunday, November 05, 2023

So farewell then, Worthington White Shield

Despite being a cask beer drinker since the 1980s, until very recently I have held off joining the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). There are a few reasons for this, but the main one was disagreement with certain of CAMRA’s policy positions, including a sense that was overly purist and that it was silly to make a fetish of the means of dispense rather than the quality of the beer.

With hindsight this wasn’t very logical. If disagreement with some of an organisation’s policies was an impediment to joining, I would never have signed up to the Liberal party back in the day nor have spent much of the last four decades campaigning for the Lib Dems and serving as a councillor.

Anyway, having gathered that CAMRA had adopted a more broadminded approach, this year I did join and have received the first copy of the excellent Beer magazine that is a benefit of membership.

It brings the sad news, however, that the famous Worthington White Shield pale ale is being discontinued by its owner Molson Coors.

Back in the day White Shield was celebrated as the one bottle-conditioned beer on general sale – even if it was not easy to find. I learned about it because it had been adopted as a favoured beer by the rugby club where my dad played. On one occasion he turned up just as the delivery driver arrived and was told that the club was the largest customer in the country for White Shield. The second biggest was a hotel in Devon where club’s players stayed on their Easter tour.

Over the years whenever I’ve seen White Shield on sale, I’ve never failed to buy a bottle or two. Yet in truth it was more its uniqueness as real ale in a bottle that made me buy rather than anything exceptional about the taste – nice enough though it was. It was always a rare find, never properly promoted, each time it seemed to have been brewed at a different location and its specialness was reduced with the explosion of craft and micro breweries, many of which sell live beer in bottles.

Still, it is sad to see it go and if it really is not to be revived the CAMRA article is a worthy obituary.

