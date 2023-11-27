'Big demands on our services... less and less money' Watford Mayor Peter Taylor defends local government on GB News

I suspect not many Liberal Democrat blog readers watch GB news, so although this is now nearly a week old it's still worth posting a link to Watford's excellent Elected Mayor Peter Taylor's interview on the channel from last Tuesday. This blog makes no claim to topicality anyway.
Peter rightly highlights the slashing of funding to local government at a time when its services have never been more needed. It was against the background of local authorities facing effective bankruptcy.
For what it's worth, although GB News has a terrible reputation among those outside the political right, the interviewing here - admittedly from professional broadcasters Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, not any of their more controversial presenters - seemed fair-minded enough.
The item starts at 1 hour 21 minutes.
