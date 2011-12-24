skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Eaten by missionaries
Mutterings of a liberal contrarian
Saturday, December 24, 2011
Merry Christmas
For anyone reading this I hope that Father Christmas brings you everything that you asked for tomorrow morning.
Posted by
Iain Sharpe
at
6:27 pm
Reactions:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Popular Posts
Does history show that junior coalition partners are doomed?
I wrote this post several months ago in response to an article on the Daily Telegraph website. I never quite got round to finishing and publ...
Jenny Tonge - a case of not being able to have it both ways
The late Conor Cruise O'Brien used to refer to the sense of liberation he felt once he was no longer involved in party politics. It enab...
On Hislop and the bankers
My critique of Ian Hislop's recent BBC documentary When Bankers Were Good appears on the History & Policy website. It begins: ......
Followers
Blog Archive
►
2012
(16)
►
July
(1)
►
May
(1)
►
March
(6)
►
February
(3)
►
January
(5)
▼
2011
(71)
▼
December
(7)
Merry Christmas
A touch of empathy
Controversialists should not sue for libel
Are the Lib Dems really pro-European?
On Hislop and the bankers
Halfway to New York: Out of time
When the left could still laugh, or when a New Sta...
►
November
(7)
►
October
(5)
►
September
(5)
►
August
(10)
►
July
(3)
►
June
(4)
►
March
(3)
►
February
(8)
►
January
(19)
►
2010
(33)
►
December
(7)
►
November
(8)
►
October
(3)
►
September
(4)
►
August
(1)
►
July
(10)
►
2009
(3)
►
April
(1)
►
February
(1)
►
January
(1)
►
2008
(58)
►
December
(5)
►
November
(2)
►
October
(2)
►
September
(5)
►
August
(13)
►
July
(2)
►
June
(4)
►
May
(5)
►
March
(2)
►
February
(10)
►
January
(8)
►
2007
(57)
►
December
(9)
►
November
(10)
►
October
(11)
►
September
(2)
►
July
(1)
►
June
(4)
►
May
(3)
►
April
(1)
►
March
(2)
►
February
(6)
►
January
(8)
►
2006
(125)
►
September
(21)
►
August
(10)
►
June
(3)
►
April
(4)
►
March
(21)
►
February
(25)
►
January
(41)
►
2005
(5)
►
December
(5)
Lib Dem blogs
Always win when you’re singing
Dorothy Thornhill
Google News
LibDem Blogs Aggregated
Liberal Burblings
Liberal Democrat Voice
Liberal England
Living on words alone
Love and Liberty
Millennium Elephant
Quaequam Blog!
The Real Blog
What you can get away with
Nepotism corner
Leaving Dundee
About Me
Iain Sharpe
Lib Dem councillor, perpetual student, university administrator, husband, stepfather, Anglo-Scot.
View my complete profile
No comments:
Post a Comment