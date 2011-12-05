... although entertaining and informative, Hislop's programme could also serve as a warning against using history to advance a contemporary policy prescription on the basis of very thin evidence.Among the aims of the website are to: 'demonstrate the relevance of history to contemporary policy making and to increase the influence of historical research over current policy.'
On Hislop and the bankers
My critique of Ian Hislop's recent BBC documentary When Bankers Were Good appears on the History & Policy website. It begins:
