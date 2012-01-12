Thursday, January 12, 2012

Journal of Liberal History No. 73

The latest issue of the Journal of Liberal History includes my review of Liberal Intellectuals and Public Culture in Modern Britain, 1815-1914 by William C. Lubenow. (The content is only available by subscription online).

This seems a good moment for one of my regular plugs for the Journal, this edition of which includes a review by Michael Meadowcroft and articles including 'The King of Showland The unusual career of the entertainment entrepreneur and Liberal MP for Walsall, 1922-24, Pat Collins.' by Graham Lippiatt and 'The Lloyd George land taxes' by Roy Douglas.

Subscription details here.
Posted by Iain Sharpe at 1:36 pm
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 