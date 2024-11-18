Leicester revisited and rediscovered

Somewhere I have made it to recently is Leicester, a city where I studied as an undergraduate and became a political activist, and which thus had a defining influence on my life.
My appetite for election campaigning was much influenced by Chris Rennard,
who at that time was East Midlands Area Agent and a rising star of the then
Liberal party, and my political thinking by the late Professor
Robert Pritchard, a polymath who led the Genetics Department that developed
DNA fingerprinting and who then became leader of the Liberal Democrat group on
Leicester City and then Leicestershire County Council.
While I can’t claim to have been that assiduous in my
studies, I got my act together to earn a decent enough degree thanks in great
part to the wise guidance of Dr (now Professor) Stuart Ball, the distinguished
historian of the Conservative party. That encouraged me to engage in
postgraduate study in later life.
For a few years after I returned to live in Watford, I
continued to visit Leicester, still having Lib Dem friends there. But over the
years I lost touch with people and didn’t go back for over two decades apart
from a brief and sad visit in 2015 for Bob
Pritchard’s funeral.
This year, though, has taken me back twice, once for
sightseeing as we were staying nearby and most recently to watch rugby, of
which more later. While I hope I wasn’t a total philistine when I was a student
and do remember going to the Newarke
Houses and New Walk Museums,
somehow I never made it to the cathedral,
nor to the greater architectural gem of St
Mary de Castro parish church. I’m sure I intended to visit but never quite
got round to it before leaving.
This year I was able to put that right and indeed that whole
part Leicester was quite a revelation and I wish I had discovered it when I
lived in the city, including the medieval
Guildhall. The cathedral itself while II* listed, would be quite low down
the English rankings, although it has received a boost in from the reburial
there of Richard III, something they certainly make the most of. At St Mary de
Castro, however, the volunteer on duty is keen to assert that it is in a
completely different league from the cathedral. Boasting elements of all eras
of English architecture, from Norman to Gothic Revival, its highlight is the
triple-arched Norman sedilia. It is really two churches in one, a
collegiate and a parish church and thus has two naves. It is evidently very
high church, being full of icons and making more of its Marian affiliation than
one expects in an Anglican church.
The more recent visit took in rather less distinguished
elements of Leicester’s architecture and skyline. With an hour or two to spare
before heading to watch rugby at Welford Road (sorry, Mattioli
Woods Welford Road Stadium), we dropped in at the University of Leicester
campus. There were various reasons why I chose Leicester back then, but aesthetic
considerations were not really among them, although there have been significant
changes and new building since I was there, and these are mostly positive
additions.
I knew that the famous paternoster in
the otherwise undistinguished Attenborough tower, where we humanities students
were based, had been taken out
of action in 2017, as it became increasingly difficult to get parts to
repair it, but I had a vision of it still being in place, perhaps with the
platforms permanently suspended between floors. Alas, it has been replaced by
an ordinary lift.
The more famous tower on the campus is the Engineering Building,
indeed this is the feature that people most often mention if I tell them I went
to Leicester University. Designed by the famous modernist architect James
Stirling and his colleague James Gowan, it was a notoriously terrible environment
to study in, notorious for leaking water and unpopular with students and staff
alike. It was one of Stirling’s Red
Trilogy, another one of which, the History
Faculty Building at Cambridge University, was reputedly the subject of the
following parody by Tom Sharpe in his novel Ancestral
vices:
“… thanks to the architect’s
obsession with the idea of advanced technology and his consummate ignorance of
its practical application, a slight spell of bright weather followed by a small
cloud could threaten students who had been sunbathing one moment with frostbite
the next.”
The Students Union building had had a serious makeover since
I was there, but it was nice to see my friend Neil Fawcett’s name on the
honours board of past office holders from when the Lib Dems seized power for a
few years there in the early 1990s.
Then it was on to Welford Road to watch Leicester versus
Coventry, the club representing the city of my birth and which I have supported
since childhood. This was once one of the great rugby rivalries, but in the
1980s Leicester secured their place among the elite clubs while Cov slid into the
doldrums. It was painful to be a Coventry supporter living in Leicester at the
time, and seeing players who actually came from Coventry and its environs, such
as Neil Back and Darren Garforth, lining up for the Tigers.
So for the last 35 years the two clubs have been in
different leagues and games between them few. But the need for some kind of cup
competition during the international break had led the Premiership clubs to condescend
to play teams from the league below and thus Cov had a rare competitive away
fixture at Welford Road. And they won, 33–19, cheered on by a large and vocal contingent of
away support. Admittedly the Leicester team was largely composed of academy
players, while Cov had a full-strength team out, but I suspect the Tigers would
still be better paid than their second tier counterparts. So it was a happy
outcome to the day and a visit that brought back mostly fond memories.
If the silly rules that still make it almost impossible for
tier 2 teams to get promoted are ever changed, perhaps I will yet get to see a
Leicester v Cov league match, and indeed visit Leicester more often.
1 comment:
I used to go to Welford Road chiefly to watch Neil Back, in the days when he was too small to play for England.
Post a Comment